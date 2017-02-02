The fall of a big, big man

Upon reading the title, one who is a student of the Bible might immediately think this article is about the fall of Goliath, the giant champion of the Philistines, when David smote him with a stone from his sling, for he was indeed a big man and he did fall. However, though there are several great lessons we can derive from that event, that is not the big, big man we wish to consider in this article. After God brought the children of Israel out of Egyptian bondage under the leadership of Moses, they wondered for forty years in the wilderness. Moses died and Joshua took the helm in leading Israel in taking the promise land, the land of milk and honey. Following the death of Joshua, Israel went astray one time after another and each time, when they called upon God again, He provided them deliverers which are referred to as the judges. Samuel was the last of these judges. He was both a judge and prophet. It was at this time that the children of Israel cried to have a king like the other nations around them, rather than being led by a God whom no one could see (I Sam. 8:1-7). God chose a king for them. He had Samuel anoint Saul, the son of Kish (I Sam. 9:1-2), whom He had advised Samuel of prior to Saul’s arrival (I Sam. 9:16-17).

Saul, the son of Kish was a big, big man. We use the word “big” two times for there are two ways in which Saul was a big man. First, he was a big man in the physical sense. The scripture tells us, “And he had a son, whose name was Saul, a choice young man, and a goodly: and there was not among the children of Israel a goodlier person than he: from his shoulders and upward he was higher than any of the people” (I Sam. 9:2). Since Israel was concerned with the optical effects having a king would have on the nations around them, a big and powerful looking specimen would be just what they desired. However, Saul was a big man in another way as well. He was a big man in that He had been chosen by God and anointed by the prophet Samuel to be the first king over the nation of Israel. That was a position that no one had ever held before and one that could have been considered at least one of the greatest civil positions ever to be given to man.

Here is where our lesson begins though. Saul fell from that great and mighty position. He fell from being king of Israel. He was later told by God through the prophet Samuel, “Because thou hast rejected the word of the Lord, he hath also rejected thee from being king” (I Sam. 15:23). Though Saul continued to reign for a while yet, God had Samuel anoint a new king, David, the son of Jesse (I Sam. 16:13). Concerning that big and strong physical body that Saul possessed, it too was brought down (I Sam. 31:3-4) as will the physical bodies of each and every one of us, no matter whether we be big and strong or small, frail and weak (II Cor. 4:18; Heb. 9:27).

For the remainder of our space we wish to focus on the things that caused such a fall for such a big man, providing us with some tips in how to keep from falling. It would seem that with Saul, the beginning place of his downfall comes when there was a change in him from humble to proud. Notice that when Saul was first approached his attitude was one of humility. When Samuel spoke kindly with him he stated, “Am not I a Benjamite, of the smallest of the tribes of Israel? and my family the least of all the families of the tribe of Benjamin? Wherefore then speakest thou so to me? (I Sam. 9:21). And then, when it came time for Samuel to present their new king to the nation of Israel, they could not find Saul, the son of Kish. The scripture says, “Therefore they inquired of the Lord further, if the man should yet come thither. And the Lord answered, Behold he hath hid himself among the stuff” (I Sam. 10:21-22). But Saul’s humility was short lived. The first sign of that departure may well have been when he took it upon himself to offer a sacrifice that it was Samuel’s place to offer (I Sam.13). However, his self pride really stood out when he grew angry because one of his own servants, David the shepherd boy musician, was praised for killing Goliath (I Sam. 17). Both Nebuchadnezzar and Belshazzar, kings of Babylon learned this same lesson concerning humility when God brought about their downfall (Dan. 4-5). Let us heed the warning of these examples and guard ourselves from too much pride of our own abilities.

Secondly and probably at least partly as a result of the problem Saul had with pride, Saul was disobedient to what God commanded. It was already noted that Saul had disobeyed God in the offering of the sacrifice in Gilgal (I Sam. 13:13). I Samuel chapter fifteen records how Saul was disobedient when it come to the destruction of Amalek. He was to utterly destroy them and he did not do it. He had an excuse, but there really is no excuse for disobeying God. Saul was rejected, the Lord turned away from him and his demise had begun because he failed to obey God. Disobedience on our part will ultimately end the same way for us, no matter how big we are today. (Send any questions or comments to: rcoliver@centurylink.net)

Robert Oliver is a long time columnist for The Sampson Independent.

