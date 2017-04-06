What difference does it make anyway?

Imagine if you will the following two scenes. First, your doctor gives you a prescription with just the word “medicine” written on it. You look at it and say, “What kind of medicine am I supposed to get?” He says, “Just get any medicine, ones as good as another”. Second scene, a man is standing at the counter in the local auto parts store. He says, “Give me a part for my car” and the salesman says, “What part?” The man responds, “Any part, one part is as good as another”. Sounds a bit stupid, doesn’t it? So why is it that, in the realm of religion, we are told one is as good as another? One doctrine or practice is as good as another. One church is as good as another. If we are sincere, it is the right thing for us.

Truth, by its very nature is objective, not subjective. It matters not what one thinks or feels is right or wrong, but what is actually right or wrong. There is an absolute standard, God’s word.

Consider what the apostle Paul wrote in his epistle to the Ephesians. He wrote, “There is one body, and one Spirit, even as ye are called in one hope of your calling; One Lord, one faith, one baptism, One God and Father of all, who is above all, and through all, and in your all” (Eph. 4:4-6). Let’s start with the last of these seven “ones”.

Does it make any difference which God we serve? The text says that there is only “one” God. God said through His prophet Isaiah, “I am the first, and I am the last; and beside me there is no other God” (Isa. 44:6). Jesus said, “Thou shalt worship the Lord thy God, and him only shalt thou serve” (Matt. 4:10).

The text also says that there is only “one” Lord. Does it make any difference which Lord we serve? Jesus is both Lord and Saviour (Matt. 1:21; Luke 2:11; Acts 2:36). Peter proclaimed, “Neither is there salvation in any other: for there is none other name under heaven given among men, whereby we must be saved” (Acts 4:12).

The text also says that there is only “one” Spirit. Few will argue that it does not make any difference which God, which Lord or which Holy Spirit we follow, but consider a couple of the other “ones” in this passage.

Many do argue that it makes no difference which body we are members of, when the same passage says that there is “one” body. Of course the one body is the church. Paul said concerning Jesus that God “hath put all things under his feet, and gave him to be the head over all things to the church. Which is his body, the fullness of him that filleth all in all” (Eph. 1:22-23). Paul worded it slightly differently in the Colossian letter, he said, “And he is the head of the body, the church” (Col. 1:18) One might note that the definite article “the” is used which is in agreement with the statement that there is “one body” (Eph. 4:4). Paul told the Corinthians that, “now are they many members, yet but one body” (I Cor. 12:20). Jesus built His church (Matt. 16:18). He purchased it with His own blood (Acts 20:28; Eph. 5:25). He is the head of it (Col. 1:18; Eph. 5:23) and He is the saviour of it (Eph. 5:23). Now be honest: will any church, other than that “one” be as good?

But the text also says that there is “one” faith. The word “faith” as used here includes all the doctrine to be adhered to. Just as Jude wrote that, “it was needful for me to write unto you, and exhort you that ye should earnestly contend for the faith which was once delivered unto the saints” (Jude 3). Paul referred to Titus as, “mine own son after the common faith” (Titus 1:4). And as Paul neared the end of his life, he said, “I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith” (II Tim. 4:7). The Law of Moses received on Mount Sinai was, for the nation of Israel, their faith. The last will and testament of Jesus Christ is the faith for a Christian. Just as man was not allowed by God to change His law in any way under that old covenant, neither is man allowed to change the one faith today (Gal. 1:8-9). Man often refers to “many faiths” and choosing the faith that is best for you, but the word of God tells us there is “one” faith that fits all, both Jew and Gentile. When judgment day comes, man will be judged by the gospel of Christ (Rom. 2:16; II Thess. 1:7-8).

One may just as well speak of “the God of your choice” as the “faith of your choice”. One may just as well speak of the “Lord of your choice” as the “church of your choice”. God’s way is one body, one Spirit, one hope, one Lord, one faith, one baptism and one God the Father (Eph. 4:4-6). The Lord prayed for unity of all believers. After praying specifically for the apostles, He prayed, “Neither pray I for these alone, but for them also which shall believe on me through their word; That they all may be one; as thou, Father, art in me, and I in thee, that they also may be one in us…” (John 17:20-21). The Corinthians were told, “that ye all speak the same thing, and that there be no divisions among you; but that ye be perfectly joined together in the same mind and in the same judgment” (I Cor. 1:10). Does it make any difference? It does to God! (Send any questions or comments to: [email protected] )

Robert Oliver is a long time columnist for The Sampson Independent.

